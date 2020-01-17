|
Judy Bingman
Jan. 30, 1940-Dec. 15, 2019
Los Gatos
Judith H. Payran Bingman "Judy", 79, of Los Gatos,CA died on December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of James H. Payran and Carolyn Forbes Payran.
Born in Middletown, NY, Judy's family moved to Vallejo, CA when she was a young girl. After graduating High School in Vallejo, she attended Chico State University where she graduated in 1962. Judy enjoyed her teaching career as a Physical Education and Band instructor at Los Gatos High School. Married in 1971, Judy and Jim Bingman lived in the Santa Cruz mountains along with numerous cats, dogs, ferrets, chickens, etc.
Judy had many hobbies and interests, embracing them with great enthusiasm. She loved to travel, ski, explore on her zodiac, observe wildlife, fly, and photograph all of her adventures.
After her retirement as a teacher, Judy took her love of photography to new levels and began a second career as a wildlife photographer. She travelled on every continent in search of the perfect photo to print, frame and take to photography shows. Her subjects were primarily wild animals and birds, polar bears being her favorites.
Judy was a licensed pilot, accomplished skier, docent at Ano Nuevo State Park, a member and past president of the Santa Clara American Pen Women, member of the San Jose Wind Symphony and several local bands.
Judy will be remembered for her love of travel, her love of adventure, her love of wildlife and birds, and her love and care of her many, many, students and friends and family. She included everyone old and young alike in the joy of each day and new adventure. "In marching Band, no one sits on the bench."
Judy is survived by her first cousin Miriam Peterson, numerous additional cousins, and the many, many students she taught in her long career at Los Gatos High School. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim.
A memorial will be held on January 18 at 2PM at Los Gatos United Methodist Church, 111 Church St., Los Gatos. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scholarship fund of the Santa Clara branch of the National League of American Pen Women, NLAPWScc Non-Profit #23-7214204, c/o ShaRon Haugen, 4156 Snowbank Court San Jose, CA 95135-1046 or online http://www.nlapwsantaclara.org or a .
