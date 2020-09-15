1/1
Judy Elizabeth Dong
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Elizabeth Dong
Nov. 19, 1965 - Sept. 6, 2020
Palo Alto
Judy Elizabeth Dong, 54, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at her home in Palo Alto, California. She was born at Kaiser Santa Clara November 19, 1965 just minutes before her twin sister Julie Ann. Judy held a masters degree in early childhood education from Notre Dame de Namur University. She taught preschool before dedicating 25 years of diligent service to the Palo Alto Libraries. A conscientious student, Judy carried that assiduity into her adulthood. An avid reader of classic literature and young-adult novels, Judy was a loving and thoughtful daughter to Dr and Mrs. Bock L Dong, brother Lawrence, and sisters Julie and Kathy. She was a loyal friend to Varsha Saxena and her college friend Christina.
Judy wholeheartedly embraced the role of "Auntie Judy" to nephews Charlie, Christopher and Gregory, and nieces Lucia and Joelle. An industrious crafter known for her handmade gifts of colourful bead art and animal-patterned rugs, Judy left behind a final gift of hand painted rocks labeled for Christmas Day 2020. Judy was a true survivor, having bravely fought breast cancer twice with grace and perseverance. She will be remembered for her tenacity, whimsy, and pluck.


View the online memorial for Judy Elizabeth Dong

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Judy Elizabeth Dong. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will strengthen you and help you to endure. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved