Judy Elizabeth DongNov. 19, 1965 - Sept. 6, 2020Palo AltoJudy Elizabeth Dong, 54, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at her home in Palo Alto, California. She was born at Kaiser Santa Clara November 19, 1965 just minutes before her twin sister Julie Ann. Judy held a masters degree in early childhood education from Notre Dame de Namur University. She taught preschool before dedicating 25 years of diligent service to the Palo Alto Libraries. A conscientious student, Judy carried that assiduity into her adulthood. An avid reader of classic literature and young-adult novels, Judy was a loving and thoughtful daughter to Dr and Mrs. Bock L Dong, brother Lawrence, and sisters Julie and Kathy. She was a loyal friend to Varsha Saxena and her college friend Christina.Judy wholeheartedly embraced the role of "Auntie Judy" to nephews Charlie, Christopher and Gregory, and nieces Lucia and Joelle. An industrious crafter known for her handmade gifts of colourful bead art and animal-patterned rugs, Judy left behind a final gift of hand painted rocks labeled for Christmas Day 2020. Judy was a true survivor, having bravely fought breast cancer twice with grace and perseverance. She will be remembered for her tenacity, whimsy, and pluck.