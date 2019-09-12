|
Judy Hogan
Mar. 13, 1939-Sep. 4, 2019
San Jose CA
Judith Ann "Judy" Hogan is preceeded in death by her husband Bob, and her parents. She is survived by her brother James L. Stuffle and his family, by her daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Wakely and Kelly (Dave) Stobaugh, and her two grandsons, Brandon and Ryan Wakely. Judith Ann Hogan was born in Indiana in 1939 to James and Myrl Stuffle. The Stuffle family moved to California after WWII and lived in Bellflower. As a child, Judy was an active member of Job's Daughters. Judy graduated from Downey High School in 1957, and married her high school sweetheart, Bob Hogan a year later. She and Bob were youth group leaders for several years at Norwalk Christian Church. She worked as an administrative assistant at McDonnel Douglas until she and Bob had children. Judy was a stay-at-home mom for most of the girls' childhood and was active in her daughters' school activities-Indian Maidens, Camp Fire Girls, Brownies, dance classes, marching band and color guard. She worked for Oak Grove School District as a library clerk for over 20 years until she retired.
Bob and Judy were avid square dancers, and Judy held many offices in the different dance groups that they joined, including Square Hoppers and Rafter Rockers. Through square dancing, they began their RV life, traveling to different dance festivals around the US and loved every minute of it.
Judy passed away on September 4, 2019. If you wish, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 12, 2019