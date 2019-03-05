Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith
2315 Canoas Garden Ave
San Jose, CA
Judy Pierce
November 11, 1947 - January 16, 2019
San Jose
Judy Faye Pierce passed away at the age of 71 after a 6+ year battle with Dementia. Born Judy Faye Carter in San Francisco, grew up in Campbell and attended Campbell High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Al Pierce, in 1963 and they had 55 wonderful years together. Judy worked at Hewlett-Packard for 28 years.
Judy is preceded in death by their son, Craig. She is survived by her husband, Al; her son, Sean; daughter-in-law, Jodi; grandsons, Noah and Tyler; brother Darrel Carter; sister, Donna Jackson, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11am at Cathedral of Faith, 2315 Canoas Garden Ave, San Jose, 95125. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Judy's name at http://act.alz.org/goto/judypierce.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2019
