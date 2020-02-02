|
Julia Elizabeth Biakanja
August 10, 1926 - January 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Julia E. Biakanja died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on January 9, 2020. She was born August 10, 1926, in Lorain, Ohio to Michael and Erma Kovach and raised on the family farm with her dear brother, Michael (predeceased). Julia's husband, Dr. Krist A. Biakanja, predeceased her in 2002.
Julia attended M.B. Johnson School of Nursing in Elyria, Ohio and graduated in 1947 as a registered nurse. Being adventurous, she traveled to Southern California with a group of nursing classmates to start a new chapter in her life. The highlight was meeting the love of her life, Krist, her husband of 50 years. Krist was a medical student at L.A. County Hospital and Julia was working as an RN. A wedding and two babies later they moved to San Jose to raise their growing family and for Krist to start his medical practice as a pediatrician.
The family grew to ten children. Krist III, Katherine Saville (Terry), Mary Paolini (Mario), Susan, Michael (predeceased), John (Christine), David (predeceased at birth), Karen Greaves (Jeff), Jim (Nini), and Steven. She prayed for grandchildren and was blessed with nineteen. Julia was very proud of her years of nursing and cherished her life as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
It was a comfort growing up knowing our mom was always home waiting for us. She was a great cook, and everyone loved our Sunday family dinners. The family enjoyed vacationing at Tahoe, at the cabin they shared with the Bryant families, their dearest friends.
Julia was an avid gardener, loved watching baseball and playing bridge. She loved traveling with our dad, especially to Hawaii, and spending time with friends during their retirement years.
Her devotion to her Catholic faith and family was eternal. St Lucy's was the family parish and in her later years, Julia attended St. Christopher's Church.
We love you mom...a bushel and a peck!
The family wishes to thank her dedicated caregivers who helped Julia these past few years. We are especially grateful to Rev. Christopher Bennett for his visits with Julia.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Christopher's Church, 1576 Curtner Avenue, San Jose. Burial will be private at Golden Gate National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Julia E. Biakanja Nursing Scholarship at the Lorain County Community College Foundation. By mail, LCCC Foundation, 1005 N. Abbe Rd. Suite CC220, Elyria, OH 44035 and reference scholarship name on the memo line. Online go to www.lcccfoundation.org, click on Make a Gift.
