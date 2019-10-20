|
|
Julia Emma McArdle
May 15, 1935 - October 15, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Julia was born in Ogdensburg, New York, the daughter of John and Emma Pirscuk.
After graduating from Norfolk High School in Upstate New York, Julia began a career working for the local phone company. It was not long before she met Kevin McArdle, her husband to be for the ensuing 62 years
Julia and Kevin relocated to California in 1964, moving to Los Gatos in 1969 where she lived for the next 51 years. Her family and home were her pride and joy. She had an infectious enthusiasm for life and was an eternal optimist, finding the good in all things. Her positive outlook gained her many friends over the years. Her interests had no bounds, her charity no limits. She was a wonderful and dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
An avid shopper and latte drinker, an encourager, photographer, and cinephile, Julia's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Her husband of 62 years, Kevin McArdle, passed away in May 2019. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Angela McArdle Boggs and Harold Boggs, Patrick and Bonnie McArdle, Peter and Ruby McArdle and Evelyn McArdle, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 22nd at 1:00 at the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery All Saints Chapel, Los Altos, CA.
View the online memorial for Julia Emma McArdle
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019