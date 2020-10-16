Julia MacDonaldOctober 4, 1965-September 20 2020Resident of Walnut CreekJulia MacDonald died suddenly in her home, leaving the love of her life, Kevin Musante, friends & family at a loss for how to find their way without the light of their lives. "Sudden" was a theme for Julia, whose ready laugh could lift the room.Lake Tahoe is where Kevin had planned to propose to Julia & later wed his partner of 9 years.Raised in Palo Alto, Julia attended UofA. She achieved her Master's degree in physical therapy from Mount Saint Mary's University.Julia's priority in life was her children. She was an adoring mother & devoted mom.Julia loved cooking, gardening, family & being at Lake Tahoe. She is remembered for her sweet, kind heart.Julia is survived by her kids, Kate & Owen, her beloved Kevin & his kids, Juliette & Michael, mother, Susan (Cole), father, Charles (Linda), siblings Mark, Kim, & Chris.