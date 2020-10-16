1/1
Julia MacDonald
1965 - 2020
Julia MacDonald
October 4, 1965-September 20 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Julia MacDonald died suddenly in her home, leaving the love of her life, Kevin Musante, friends & family at a loss for how to find their way without the light of their lives. "Sudden" was a theme for Julia, whose ready laugh could lift the room.
Lake Tahoe is where Kevin had planned to propose to Julia & later wed his partner of 9 years.
Raised in Palo Alto, Julia attended UofA. She achieved her Master's degree in physical therapy from Mount Saint Mary's University.
Julia's priority in life was her children. She was an adoring mother & devoted mom.
Julia loved cooking, gardening, family & being at Lake Tahoe. She is remembered for her sweet, kind heart.
Julia is survived by her kids, Kate & Owen, her beloved Kevin & his kids, Juliette & Michael, mother, Susan (Cole), father, Charles (Linda), siblings Mark, Kim, & Chris.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
