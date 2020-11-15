Julia Madeline RivasFebruary 26, 1936 - November 6, 2020Resident of Mountain ViewJulia Madeline Rivas transitioned into God's care Friday. Julia was with her family at the time of her passing. She was well-loved and respected by all who met her.Julia was active in the Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister LEM, administering the sacraments of holy communion, and as a CCD teacher for the Saint Joseph's Parish in Mountain View, Ca. Her caring for others extended into her work as a cosmetologist; she helped persons maintain their appearance and self-esteem while working at many local convalescent homes.Julia was also an avid bowler in several leagues, Santa Clara Bowling Assn., being the most recent. Julia was born in Mountain View, Ca, and attended Mountain View High School, graduating in 1954.Julia is survived by her loving husband, Frank Rivas; devoted children and spouses; Anthony and Margarett Rivas, Annette and Steve Bay, David and Victoria Rivas, and grandchildren Jenna Bay, Nichole and George Rogers, Meghan Bay and Humberto Colin, Shawnae and Shawn Hess, David James and Nolee Rivas, and Allen Ray Hubbard. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Austin, Brian, and Hailey Hess, and Adrian Hubbard.Julia will be laid to rest at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, CA, on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. COVID restrictions dictate that the ceremony and mass be limited to family and invited guests only.