Julia Mary Aiello
Sep. 26, 1919 - Feb. 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Julia passed away at home at the age of 99. She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Dieter and Angela Fontes (Marc), 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Julia was a great Italian cook and was happiest when she was cooking meals and spending time with her loving family. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 10AM at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. Donations can be made to Uplift Family Services, Fund Development, 499 Loma Alta Ave., Los Gatos 95030.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2019