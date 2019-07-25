Mercury News Obituaries
Spangler Mortuaries
799 Castro St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
650-967-5546
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Julia passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. Julia was the owner of a quilt shop for over 27 years. She was hardworking, dedicated, and loved her family and friends. She is survived by her son Shawn (Adrienne), daughter Alicia (Hernan), four grandchildren, sisters Arlene, Barbara (Bob), Cathy (Gary), and brother George (Debbie). In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated (reference Julia Shirley-Murphy). Funeral service is Friday, July 26, at 11:30am at Spangler Mortuary, Mt. View.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 25, 2019
