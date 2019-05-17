Juliana Garcia

July 27, 1928 - May 15, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Our mother and grandmother, Juliana "Nena" Garcia Lopez, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born in Las Villas, Cuba, she was the daughter of Agustin Lopez and Evarista Diaz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Francisco Javier Garcia.

Mom was the driving force behind our family's move to the United States over 50 years ago. She treasured spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful lady who had the rare ability to make everyone around her feel welcome. She treated everyone she met as family. She was genuine and loving to all. You'd just as soon find her working in her garden as in her armchair watching her San Francisco Giants.

"Alla" was devoted to her family and is lovingly remembered by her daughters - Oneida Mayora and Ondina Garcia and her cherished grandson, Juan Javier Mayora and son-in-law, Juan Mayora; also, by her sisters, Regina Lopez and Blanca Paez and brother-in-law Angel Paez; and by nieces Marlen Wells and Miriam Paez Gonzales and their families. She is also survived by many family members in the U.S. and abroad and by a wonderful circle of close friends.

Mom - There are no words for how deeply you are missed, or for what the world has lost with your passing. We are so grateful for your life and we know you are in the loving arms of our Lord.

A very special thank you to Dr. Peter Cheng and his office members at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation and to Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care and attention you offered our mother and our family, we are forever in your debt.

If you would like to make an expression of sympathy, the family requests that it be made in memory of Juliana Garcia to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Address: 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306.





