1971 - 2020
August 10, 1971-June 6, 2020
Fremont, CA
Julie Fuller, age 48 of Fremont passed, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Julie was born on August 10, 1971 in El Dorado, Kansas to Debra Strange and the late David Fuller.
A graduate of Wichita State University, Julie served in the U.S. Army in the mid 1990's before returning to the Army as a civilian social worker.
On April 1, 2016, Julie married Liz Sullivan.
Julie loved giving back to others and was very active with veterans' groups and bicycling communities across the country.
In addition to her wife, mother and stepfather Bud Strange, Julie is survived by her sister Christina (Jeff) Vohs, of North Canton, Ohio; niece Athena and nephew A.J Vohs; brothers DeWayne, Randall and his wife Rhiannon, along with their children Payeton and Jensen and brother Daniel Fuller, all of Kansas.
Julie will be dearly missed by all of the many lives she touched.
A Celebration of Life is expected to be held in Fall of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations maybe be made in Julie's name to Arctic German Shepherd Rescue in Fairbanks, Alaska, www.agsrescue.com or One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding in Morgan Hill, CA, www.osctr.org.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
