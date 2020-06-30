Julie N. Lerma
June 26, 2020
Resident of Campbell, CA
Julie N. Lerma, resident of Campbell, 73, passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Elder sister to Dennis (Connie). Julie is survived by her children, Ashlee, Myles, Lynnzie, Heather and nieces, Michelle, Emma and nephews, Nicholas, Kent and Dylan. She is preceded in death by her loving partner, Michael. Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, July 3 at Oak Hill Funeral Home's Chapel of Roses 300 Curtner Ave San Jose. In lieu of flowers. The family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Julie's name.
View the online memorial for Julie N. Lerma
June 26, 2020
Resident of Campbell, CA
Julie N. Lerma, resident of Campbell, 73, passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Elder sister to Dennis (Connie). Julie is survived by her children, Ashlee, Myles, Lynnzie, Heather and nieces, Michelle, Emma and nephews, Nicholas, Kent and Dylan. She is preceded in death by her loving partner, Michael. Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, July 3 at Oak Hill Funeral Home's Chapel of Roses 300 Curtner Ave San Jose. In lieu of flowers. The family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Julie's name.
View the online memorial for Julie N. Lerma
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.