Julie N. Lerma
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie N. Lerma
June 26, 2020
Resident of Campbell, CA
Julie N. Lerma, resident of Campbell, 73, passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Elder sister to Dennis (Connie). Julie is survived by her children, Ashlee, Myles, Lynnzie, Heather and nieces, Michelle, Emma and nephews, Nicholas, Kent and Dylan. She is preceded in death by her loving partner, Michael. Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, July 3 at Oak Hill Funeral Home's Chapel of Roses 300 Curtner Ave San Jose. In lieu of flowers. The family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Julie's name.


View the online memorial for Julie N. Lerma

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved