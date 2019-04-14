|
|
Julieta R. Garcia
Mar. 7, 1937 - Apr. 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Julieta R. Garcia was born on March 7, 1937, in Zaragoza, Coahulia. Entered into rest on April 2, 2019 in San Jose, CA. Survived by her children Roman Jr (Lisa), Teresita, Maribel (Raul), Carlos (Tania), Rene and Aracely. Loving grandmother of Angelina, Roman III (Ashira), Taylor, Marisa, Maya, Sofia, Paulina, Carlitos and Marquitos. Great-grandmother to Carter, Elias, Eujenio, Jaxon and Aubree.
Friends are invited to attend a Rosary on Tuesday 4/16 at 7pm at Chapel of Flowers, 900 S 2nd St. San Jose. Memorial Mass on Wednesday 4/17 at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 325 Willow St. Burial following Mass at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Julieta R. Garcia
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019