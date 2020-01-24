|
|
June Emily Jones (Nee Hilton)
June 5, 1927 - January 15, 2020
Resident of Willow Glen
June Emily Jones passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, at the young age of 92, from congestive heart failure. June was a florist by trade and mother/housewife by choice. She began her floral career at Navlet's Flowers where she met the love of her life, Samuel E. Jones, Sr. June freely gave up her floral career to stay home with her 4 children. While raising their children, she was very supportive and active in their school and sports. June assisted Sam, as his #1 scout and GM, coaching Lettermen for over 30 years in Lincoln Glen Little League. She never missed a baseball, softball, football, field hockey, basketball game or tennis match and there probably is not a field or park in San Jose that she has not been to. After Sam's passing in 1992, June continued to stay active in LGLL for a few more years and expanded her horizons by traveling with family and enjoying her grandchildren's sporting events. She loved her SF 49ers and Giants.
June loved to cook, was very creative, loved to sketch, write and tell stories. Although she never drank more than 1 beer, she was the life of any party. She never met a stranger she could not talk to. June touched so many lives as she was very kind, giving, supportive and had a great sense of humor.
Family meant the world to June. She is survived by her sons, Sam (Michelle) and Tim (Amy), daughter-in-law, Loretta, who was married to Mike, who passed in 2015 and daughter, Becky. The light of her life were her 9 grandchildren, Heather, Sam III, Lauren, Bryan, Brad, Emily, Kevin, Hallie and Nick and her great granddaughter, Riley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who all regarded her as the matriarch of the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Villa Ragusa, 35 S. 2nd St., Campbell, CA 95008. It will be business casual attire and we will welcome any stories or comments you might want to share about June. To ensure we have enough food, please RSVP with your family name and number of people attending to Heather at [email protected], by February 11, 2020.
Memorial donations may be made to either Lincoln Glen Little League or the Michael Jay Jones Football Scholarship through Coaches Against Cancer by check made payable to LGLL or CAC and mailed to 19A North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 24, 2020