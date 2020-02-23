|
|
June Francis Aymard (nee Leofanti)
November 24, 1932 - February 20, 2020
Pacifica, California
June passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Francis, her loving husband Denis, her sister Lola Maskarich, brother Ronald Leofanti and parents Tasha and Felix Leofanti.
June was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Notre Dame des Victoires High School. She was a loving mother to Mary Evans (Richard), Michael Francis, Linda Francis, Kathleen Catassi (Robert) and Roger Morais (Carol). Her grandchildren Betty Evans-Beck (Justin), Michael Catassi, Natalie Catassi Bell (Jonathan) and Christina Simpson were the light of her life as were her great grandchildren, Evan and Brewer Beck, Nicholas, Jessica and Zachary Francis, Mariah Francis, Michael Simpson, Jayden Gonzales and Brendan Johnson. She was also a loving aunt to Michael, Lisa, and Athena Maskarich, Julie and Becki McCool, Marie, Michael, Joseph, KJ and Michael Robertson.
She loved her home and spending time with family and friends, reading, crafting and gardening. She is deeply loved and will be missed by all.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27th at 10:00 am at St. Peters Catholic Church, 700 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either to the NDV Alumnae Association, 659 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94018, to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, PO Box 3704, Memphis, TN 35173-0704, or to the .
Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea Mortuary
801 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA 94044
650 355-3411
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020