June Kenoyer
1932-2019
Santa Clara
After a long illness, June passed peacefully with her family by her side on January 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her loving husband, Ernest in 1991. Survived by her sons, Robert (Becky) of Brentwood, John, Roy of Santa Clara, daughter, Cheryl of Fresno; grandchildren, Renee Yuen(Nick), James Kenoyer, Bryan Higgins, Sean Kenoyer, Christopher Kenoyer, Kirsten Higgins and great-grandmother to Sara June.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1957 Pruneridge Avenue, Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 9, 2019