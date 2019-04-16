|
|
JUNE NAKAMURA
APR 5, 1933- APR 2, 2019
San Jose
June passed away peacefully in her home on April 2nd at the age of 85. She was born in Clarksburg, CA. Preceded in death by her Husband Hideo and her son Ty. She is reunited with her loved ones. June is survived by her Daughter-in law Stephanie and proud Grandmother of John and Matthew. Further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews and many relatives and devoted friends.
We will hold you close in our hearts and there you will remain.
Funeral service will be held Thur April 18th 4:00PM at Wesley United Methodist Church. 566 N Fifth St. San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 16, 2019