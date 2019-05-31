|
June Shimane
June 27, 1923 - May 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
June "Johnson" Shimane (95) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Yoko, 2 sons, Casey and Stephen, and 5 grandchildren. He was a cement contractor, an avid bowler, loved traveling and spending time with his grandkids. He remained active tending his garden and enjoyed casino slots till the end.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin 640 N 5th St. San Jose, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2019