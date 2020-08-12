Junior "Jim" Leung
January 29, 1930 - July 31, 2020
Palo Alto
On Friday, July 31, 2020, Junior (Jim) Leung passed away at the age of 90. Junior (Jim) was born on January 29, 1930 in Palo Alto, CA, and graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1949.
He worked for many institutions including Stanford University, Sacred Heart and Oakwood Retirement Center as main cook for 40 years. He volunteered for La Comida preparing meals for seniors and with Bread Barron, delivering bread and food to the community.
He was known for his quick wit, fun-loving attitude, his infectious smile, and his compassionate spirit and love for life. Our family will always love him as he continues in his next life.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Hing Leung, and his mother, Chew Shee, wife Elaine Gee, brother Fay, and sister Elsie. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Jim to the Alzheimer's Association
P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011 View the online memorial for Junior "Jim" Leung