Karen Ann Hunt

May 4, 1939 - May 9, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Karen passed away unexpectedly on May 9, five days after her 80th birthday. She had a big heart, a kind and loving heart, but her physical heart wasn't strong enough to sustain life further.

Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, Karen settled in San Jose at the age of 18. She worked in accounting for several companies before ending her career as office manager for Lewis & Tibbitts, a construction contractor, where she served for 28 years. She is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Rene, granddaughter Rayanna, sister Joan and many nieces and nephews.

Karen was an accomplished bridge player. She liked everything about the game – the challenges, the creativity, but most of all the companionship of her fellow players. Karen was always a favorite partner – or opponent – and the game was more entertaining just because she was there and a part of it.

Karen's family and friends have happy memories about what she could do when she turned herself loose in her kitchen. She was creative and always made a special effort to provide variety both in everyday meals and when entertaining guests.

Karen loved hiking Bay Area trails and backpacking in the Sierra. She even prepared before the season climbing steep roads above her home wearing a heavy backpack. She loved adventures. She and Robert were able to travel the world – sometimes just the two of them, sometimes with their great friends. And when she had some spare time, there was always a new garden shop to check out with something new to grow.

Karen's friends and loved ones will miss her kindness, her warmth, her smile, her energy, and that great laugh that just managed to put everyone at ease around her.

Services and burial will be in Tacoma.





