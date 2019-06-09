Dr. Karen C. Chan

Resident of Redwood City

On Friday, May 31, 2019, Dr. Karen Candice Chan, loving daughter, sister, wife and mother, passed away at the age of 37. She, along with her unborn child, died in an automobile accident in Clarendon, Texas while en route to their new home. She is immediately survived by her loving husband Phil and their three children William, Adelaide, and James, mother Christina, father Pak Yan, brother Tedmund, sister Therese, grandmothers Kam Fong and Choy Chan.

Karen was born on March 12, 1982 in Santa Clara, CA to Christina and Pak Yan Chan. She was raised in Cupertino and attended the University of San Francisco, where she enrolled in the Ignatius Institute and double-majored in English Literature and Philosophy. On Aug 4, 2007, she married high school sweetheart Philip Snowberger. She completed her doctorate in Philosophy at the University of Notre Dame in 2012. Dr. Chan served seven years at St. Patrick's Seminary, as Professor of Philosophy starting in 2013 and then as Academic Dean from 2016 until 2019.

Above all, her true vocation was to motherhood. She found joy in the simpler things in life, such as family karaoke, cooking for her family, and playing silly games with her children. In pursuit of her dream of spending more time with her children, she and her husband decided to move to Texas. True to her nature, she accomplished that goal before she departed. Karen spent her last days on a peaceful, laughter-filled road trip with her family, enjoying roadside treats and special moments. She finally crossed into Texas, pausing to admire the beautiful Texan sky shortly before she died.

Funeral services are planned for Monday, June 10, 2019 starting at 8AM in the Main Chapel at St. Patrick's Seminary & University. Viewing will be available from 8AM to 9:15AM, followed by community prayer of the Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10AM and interment will follow at 1PM at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr. Los Altos.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019