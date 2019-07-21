Mercury News Obituaries
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Karen Connolly


1958 - 2019
Karen Connolly Obituary
Karen Connolly
Feb. 25, 1958 - June 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Karen E (Reily) Connolly, age 61, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019, in San Jose, California. The loss of our beloved, sweet sister leaves very saddened hearts.
Karen was a graduate of West Valley Community College, having earned her Associates of Arts degree.
Her life was challenged by life-long special needs. She was loved by family members and friends. She had a fiercely devoted and loving mother.
Karen maintained a gentle and friendly disposition to all, right to the end of her days. She was a very smart, funny and positive soul who rarely if ever complained. She had an unusual sense of happiness and contentment no matter what her condition or situation. She was accepting, loving and cheerful.
She loved her niece and nephew as they grew up, who in turn loved her dearly. Karen leaves behind sisters Elizabeth and Kathleen; a brother James; a niece Eve and nephew Sam; and nieces Elizabeth Solis and Emily Bachand. She joins her loving parents on the other side.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019
