Karen Exton

Sep 7, 1942 - July 10, 2010

San Jose

Karen Exton was an only child born September 7th, 1942 to Charles and Margaret Woolley. After graduating from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, she followed her dreams and moved to California to become a teacher. She worked for the Alum Rock School District for 36 years while also teaching at National University. She retired in 2003 as principal of Horace Cureton Elementary School. Along her journey, she obtained her Master's of Arts in Education from UCSF and impacted the lives of thousands of students and faculty members. Karen's first love was travel and she loved to travel the US and throughout Europe and Asia. She was especially fond of Kaanapali Beach on Maui, Zermatt Switzerland, and Silver Lake in California. She passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on July 10th 2019. She is survived by her only son, Eric Exton, her daughter-in-law Beth Exton and her grandchildren Benjamin and Briana Exton of Farmington Hills, Michigan along with her best friend, Karen Wilson of San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the as she battled with diabetes for decades. Karen also donated to veterans charities such as s Family Support since her father was a veteran. Karen will be laid to rest at Columbiana County Memorial Park in her hometown of East Liverpool, Ohio on September 7th (her birthday).





