Karen J. Schriver


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen J. Schriver Obituary
Karen J Schriver
March 4, 1952 - March 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Karen left this world. She is survived by her Mother Betty Miller, Son Chris Schriver (Grace), Sisters Fay Roberts, Joanne Miller. Granddaughters Tiffany and Jessica Schriver. Many Nieces & Nephew's, Aunt Ethel and Uncle Bob Champagne. She was preceded in death by her Father James Miller. We all will miss her.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019
