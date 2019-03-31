|
|
Karen J Schriver
March 4, 1952 - March 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Karen left this world. She is survived by her Mother Betty Miller, Son Chris Schriver (Grace), Sisters Fay Roberts, Joanne Miller. Granddaughters Tiffany and Jessica Schriver. Many Nieces & Nephew's, Aunt Ethel and Uncle Bob Champagne. She was preceded in death by her Father James Miller. We all will miss her.
View the online memorial for Karen J Schriver
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019