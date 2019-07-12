Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Francis Cabrini Church
15333 Woodard Rd
San Jose, CA
View Map
Karen Linda Dziuba


1945 - 2019
Karen Linda Dziuba Obituary
Karen Linda Dziuba
March 21, 1945 - July 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Surrounded by her loving family, Karen Dziuba passed away at peace on July 09, 2019. Given to us through Helen and Chester Wallace on March 21, 1945, Karen blessed the rural community of Elba, New York along with her brothers Keith and Chester. With love, grace, and a touch of mischief, she lived a wonderful childhood and graduated from Elba Central High. Marrying her lifelong love Edward Dziuba, chance and fortune led them to San Jose, California where they settled and raised four children, Michael, Edward, Kathy, and Jason. She filled her life with the adventure of travel, joy of friendship, and especially, love of family. Though preceded in death by her parents, brother Keith, daughter Kathy, and many close friends her light will burn bright through those she leaves behind, husband Edward Dziuba, brother Chet Wallace, sons Michael, Edward, and Jason, daughter-in-laws Nicole and Nancy, and 13 cherished grandchildren, Justin, Catherine, Grace, Brooklynn, Olivia, Abigail, Jackson, Matthew, Ashley, Christian, Alex, Lucas, and Anthony. Her laughter will echo in our minds and bring us a moments joy, reminding us that she is with us still.
A viewing will be held Friday July 12 from 5-9 pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Darling & Fischer located at 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, Ca. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday July 13, 10 am at St Francis Cabrini Church, 15333 Woodard Rd, San Jose CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 12, 2019
