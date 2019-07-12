Karen Linda Dziuba

March 21, 1945 - July 9, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Surrounded by her loving family, Karen Dziuba passed away at peace on July 09, 2019. Given to us through Helen and Chester Wallace on March 21, 1945, Karen blessed the rural community of Elba, New York along with her brothers Keith and Chester. With love, grace, and a touch of mischief, she lived a wonderful childhood and graduated from Elba Central High. Marrying her lifelong love Edward Dziuba, chance and fortune led them to San Jose, California where they settled and raised four children, Michael, Edward, Kathy, and Jason. She filled her life with the adventure of travel, joy of friendship, and especially, love of family. Though preceded in death by her parents, brother Keith, daughter Kathy, and many close friends her light will burn bright through those she leaves behind, husband Edward Dziuba, brother Chet Wallace, sons Michael, Edward, and Jason, daughter-in-laws Nicole and Nancy, and 13 cherished grandchildren, Justin, Catherine, Grace, Brooklynn, Olivia, Abigail, Jackson, Matthew, Ashley, Christian, Alex, Lucas, and Anthony. Her laughter will echo in our minds and bring us a moments joy, reminding us that she is with us still.

A viewing will be held Friday July 12 from 5-9 pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Darling & Fischer located at 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, Ca. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday July 13, 10 am at St Francis Cabrini Church, 15333 Woodard Rd, San Jose CA.





View the online memorial for Karen Linda Dziuba Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 12, 2019