Karen Theresa Schnutenhaus
July 2, 1952 - Jan. 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Karen Theresa Schnutenhaus (Emanuel) died peacefully in her home on January 20 in San Jose, CA at the age of 67.
Karen is survived by her husband, Tom, and daughters Amy (Vince) Hurtado, Anna (Dave) Serena, Megan (Erik) Schappert, five grandchildren and seven siblings.
Karen was born on July 2 in Denver, CO to Norb and Connie. She married Tom, her high school sweetheart, in 1971. She was a dedicated stay at home mom until the girls got older, then began working for the Evergreen School District. After retirement, she enjoyed RV traveling, quilting, "collecting fabric," and visiting family and friends.
Karen's family would like to thank Dr Elwyn Cabebe for his compassion, comfort and counsel during her ten years under his care.
A funeral is scheduled for Feb 9 at 2:00 at the Mount Hermon Conference Center, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Karen's life. In lieu of flowers and condolences, please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020