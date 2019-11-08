Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bay Area Mortuary
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 998-2202
Resources
More Obituaries for Karin Reak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karin Reak


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karin Reak Obituary
Karin Reak
Sept. 16, 1975 - Oct 29, 2019
Fremont
Karin Reak passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Fremont, graduating from Irvington High School in 1993. Education was important to Karin, and she went on to earn a Master's degree in marketing. Her adventurous spirit led her to live in several places and travel all over the world, but she always came home to the Bay Area. She took great pride in her professional achievements, and her work helped to keep her centered during her grueling battle with breast cancer. Her family is forever grateful to her employer, Loring Ward, and to her Stanford oncologist, Dr. May Chen, for helping sustain her mind and body over the past 18 months. Karin's other interests included crafting, trying new recipes, being in the great outdoors, reading business books, watching Hallmark movies, avoiding musicals, anything purple, "occasion" shopping, Boxer dogs, sunflowers, a nice glass of wine, helping at her son's school, and spending as much time as possible with those she loved. She will be held in the hearts of her parents John and Cynthia Reak, her husband Dan Cote and their son Seth Cote, her sister Cristin Reak, and a host of family, friends, and colleagues. Karin's radiant smile and generous spirit touched many people, and life was better having known her. The family requests that donations in her honor be made to the Stanford Cancer Discover Fun.
Bay Area Mortuary


View the online memorial for Karin Reak
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -