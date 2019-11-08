|
|
Karin Reak
Sept. 16, 1975 - Oct 29, 2019
Fremont
Karin Reak passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Fremont, graduating from Irvington High School in 1993. Education was important to Karin, and she went on to earn a Master's degree in marketing. Her adventurous spirit led her to live in several places and travel all over the world, but she always came home to the Bay Area. She took great pride in her professional achievements, and her work helped to keep her centered during her grueling battle with breast cancer. Her family is forever grateful to her employer, Loring Ward, and to her Stanford oncologist, Dr. May Chen, for helping sustain her mind and body over the past 18 months. Karin's other interests included crafting, trying new recipes, being in the great outdoors, reading business books, watching Hallmark movies, avoiding musicals, anything purple, "occasion" shopping, Boxer dogs, sunflowers, a nice glass of wine, helping at her son's school, and spending as much time as possible with those she loved. She will be held in the hearts of her parents John and Cynthia Reak, her husband Dan Cote and their son Seth Cote, her sister Cristin Reak, and a host of family, friends, and colleagues. Karin's radiant smile and generous spirit touched many people, and life was better having known her. The family requests that donations in her honor be made to the Stanford Cancer Discover Fun.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019