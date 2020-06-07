Karolyn KirchgeslerMay 7, 1962 - May 29, 2020We said goodbye to an amazing person on Friday, May 29, 2020 when Karolyn Kirchgesler peacefully passed away in the company of loved ones. Strong and focused to the end, Karolyn accepted her cancer diagnosis with grace and dignity, celebrating the life she lived and spending remaining days with family, friends and her beloved pets.Starting her journey growing up in the small midwestern town of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Karolyn was blessed with a full, happy, and successful life. Karolyn leaves family and great friends and memories in Aberdeen and in the many places she would go after that. A life-long lover of travel, Karolyn lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, New Haven, Connecticut and St. Paul, Minnesota before settling in San Jose, California where, her friendship and leadership was, once again welcomed by the community.A graduate of Moorhead State University in Minnesota, Karolyn got her start working in her hometown for the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce and quickly moved up to become the Executive Director of the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Karolyn's business acumen and leadership skills were quickly recognized, and it was there that she discovered her great professional gifts in her ability to create and foster remarkable economic development in the events and hospitality industries.From Aberdeen, Karolyn very quickly moved into other executive leadership roles where she helped places and cities grow economically in ways that didn't seem possible prior to her tenure. Karolyn served as Executive Director of the Greater New Haven CVB, as President & CEO of the St. Paul RiverCentre Convention & Visitor Authority, (now Visit Saint Paul), and as President and CEO of Team San Jose/Visit San Jose.San Jose was extremely fortunate that Karolyn left Saint Paul to accept the position at Team San Jose, a quasi-governmental agency that runs the City of San Jose's Convention Center and its historic theaters, and acts as the chief marketing agency for the City of San Jose. Under Karolyn's leadership, the organization grew and thrived, and became a popular destination for tech companies to bring their conventions and large events. In addition, a new destination leisure travel brand was launched to boost consumer awareness of San Jose as a travel destination and to help grow hotel revenue citywide.Karolyn served her industry through her nonprofit Board leadership as well. Recent organizations that she served include; the U.S. Travel Association, CalTravel, Joint Venture Silicon Valley, The Silicon Valley Organization (SVO), the San Jose Sports Authority and the San Jose Police Foundation. Karolyn's contributions to the community were aptly recognized when she was named 2019 Businesswoman of the Year by the Silicon Valley Organization, one of the 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and recently was named to the 2020 Hall of Fame Class by Destinations International. The award was created to honor individuals who have changed the future of destination marketing for the better, made significant contributions to the advancement of the industry and shaped travel marketing.Her friends and family will remember her sharp wit, her spirit of adventure, and her unending generosity. Her peers and co-workers will remember the creative, professional, and dedicated leader who became a loyal and hilarious life-long friend. She lives on in so many of our hearts.Karolyn was preceded in death by her parents and one older brother. She is survived by three brothers and their spouses, nieces and nephews. Animal companions were very important to Karolyn, and she lovingly rehomed her precious dog Pyper and her precocious cat Izzy.While no celebration of life service will be held in this time of COVID-19, anyone wishing to remember Karolyn may honor her devotion to animals of all sizes and species by donating to your local Humane Society, animal rescue group, or to the World Wildlife Fund.