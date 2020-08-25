Kate Alvarado GodínezNov. 25, 1924 - Aug. 18, 2020Resident of San JoseBorn November 25, 1924, in Lyons, Kansas. Passed peacefully at home with family by her side on August 18, 2020.Born to immigrant parents, the family moved to Decoto (Union City), Ca., in 1944 to be nearer to her younger brother in the Army. Met her future husband Cruz at a dance in San Jose. They married and moved to San Jose in 1948, eventually settling in the Cambrian Park area in 1959.She had 3 sons: Arthur in 1949, Richard in 1950, and Robert in 1962. She worked as a cannery worker for 38 years and retired from Sun Garden Packing in the mid-'80s.As the matriarch of the family, Kate is survived by sons Arthur (Cheryl), Robert, daughter-in-law Betsy, 14 grandchildren and their spouses, 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. She is predeceased by her husband Cruz, son Richard and all her siblings.Grandma was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.Private services due to COVID-19 restrictions.