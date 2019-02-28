Katharina Lockley

1932 - 2019

San José

Katharina Lockley passed away last week in San José after a short illness. Her family thanks the gracious staff at O'Connor and their churches for their kind support. Born in Germany, Käthe was a proud US citizen and California resident for six decades. She was bindery supervisor at Smith-McKay Printing and co-founded The Prospect Press with her late husband, Neil, and was a Schinkfabrikarbeiterin in Pirmasens. Käthe was an active volunteer at Calvary United Methodist Church in San José, and other community organizations. She is survived by her son, four grandchildren and spouses, and six great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be 11:00 on Saturday, March 2, at UMC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the United Methodist Committee on Relief's US disaster recovery/relief efforts, either through Calvary or directly at goo.gl/6jqWmA.





View the online memorial for Katharina Lockley Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary