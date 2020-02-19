|
|
Kathie Wanger Dietz
May 1, 1943 - Feb 6, 2020
Mountain View
After battling cancer, Kathie Wanger Dietz went peacefully to be with the Lord in the early hours of February 6.
She was born in Denver, grew up outside of Chicago, and attended Mills College and Stanford University. Kathie was a wonderful homemaker, marrying Peter Wanger in 1965 and raising two daughters in Burlingame, then remarrying into the family of Peter Dietz of Menlo Park in 1997. Kathie was actively involved with the Girl Scouts of America and an avid theatergoer. She enjoyed traveling and fulfilled her dream of sightseeing in an RV, and following American politics was also a lifelong passion. A vivacious extrovert, Kathie made everyone she interacted with feel known, celebrated, and loved. Most importantly, she was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and attended several churches over the years, including Saint Joseph's Parish, Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, and Menlo Church.
Kathie is survived by her husband Peter Dietz, her daughters Brenda Wanger Rosé (Jason) and Gretchen Wanger, her sisters Julie McMurray Rovins and Mollie McMurray, and innumerable well-loved family members, friends, and neighbors.
Kathie will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew her. A Requiem Mass will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 22, at Saint Joseph's Parish in San Mateo (770 N. El Camino Real), and a Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM at The King's Academy (562 N. Britton Ave, Sunnyvale). In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Kathie by making a donation to her beloved Girl Scouts of America.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020