Kathleen Carmody Williams
1942 - 2020
Kathleen Carmody Williams
August 31, 1942 - November 18, 2020
Resident of Redwood City
Kathleen Carmody Williams, 78, died peacefully at home of a recurrence of cancer on November 18, 2020. Kay was a much-loved pillar of many communities, longtime past resident of Menlo Park and devoted mother and grandmother.
Kay was raised in Palo Alto, attended Notre Dame High School in Belmont and Trinity College in Washington, D.C. She married Tom Williams in 1965; their interracial marriage was a statement of love, originality, commitment and deep spiritual conviction. Kay delighted in her family and was a gifted and natural mother, blending motherhood with many years of activism and volunteering. Some of her favorite focal points were La Leche League, the Task Force for Integrated Education, PTA, Girl Scouts, and organizing reunions for her grammar school, high school and college cohorts.
After raising her children, Kay joined the staff at the Stanford Alumni Association's Travel/ Study where her brilliant administrative talents and people skills made her invaluable. She had the opportunity to travel the world with her favorite destinations being Vietnam, Cambodia and Japan.
The past 25 years Kay was central to the Thomas Merton Center community in the St Thomas Aquinas parish in Palo Alto; her catholic communities were a central guiding light and comfort to her in each chapter of her life.
Kay is survived by her four children, Nora (Shawn Quaid), Gerry (Cathy Williams), Meg (Chris Cortez) and T.C., her beloved grandchildren Serafina and Nico Cortez, Ella and Tyler Williams (and their mom Catharine Williams) as well as her two siblings Mary Ann Carlson of Vermont, and Tom Carmody of Florida. Kay had a numerous extended family of sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Her loving husband Tom preceded Kay in death.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to your favorite charity in Kay's name.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
