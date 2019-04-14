Kathleen D. Purdy Bondi

November 7, 1932 - April 9, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Kathleen passed away on Tuesday, April 9th, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in San Francisco, Kathleen's family settled in Willow Glen, where she lived all her life. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary, Notre Dame High School, and Heald's Business College. In 1953 she was introduced to a handsome Navy man, named Charles H. Purdy III. It was love at first sight. They married in 1955 and had four children in five years! That is when it was evident what God had put her on earth to do...to be a mother. It was an innate gift. She was selfless, nurturing, intuitive, fair, level-headed, faithful, and kind. A true safe-haven for her family.

Her love was unconditional, she always worried about others and never herself. After raising her children she returned to work in a doctors office where she used her nurturing ways to care for others. In 1995, she lost her husband Chuck, and in 2006 she married a long time friend Joe Bondi. Kathleen led by example; to love your God and your neighbor. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Santina Campagna and her husband Chuck Purdy. Kathleen leaves behind her faithful husband Joe Bondi, her loving brother Sal Campagna (Denise), Sister-in-Law Helen Ferretti (Remo), her adoring children Cheryl Anderson (Greg), Susan D'Angelo (Clancy), Lynette Weber (Ted), and Chuck Purdy (Molly), nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, April 15th, 10:00AM, at St. Martin of Tours San Jose. In lieu of flowers, family suggests a donation to Martha's Kitchen on 311 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95110.





