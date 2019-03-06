|
Kathleen Fuller
September 23, 1925- February 25, 2019
San Rafael, Ca
Kathleen "Kay" Lester Fuller, born in No. Ireland, moved to California after marriage to the late Reverend Glenn Fuller. Kay's sparkling personality, justice advocacy and love will be greatly missed by her surviving family; Megan Fuller, Mary Hagen, Cathi (David Knopf) and 6 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service at The First Presbyterian Church of San Anselmo, 72 Kensington on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2019