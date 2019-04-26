Home

Kathleen June Wrench Waters


1926 - 2019
Kathleen June Wrench Waters Obituary
Kathleen June Wrench Waters
Resident of Durham, NC
Kathleen June Wrench Waters, 92, was born on June 5, 1926 in Florida, raised in Carlisle, KY, and died on January 25, 2019. She married William Edward Waters, Jr., a Lexington, KY native and fellow UK graduate, in 1946. They lived near Washington, DC, then Sunnyvale, CA, then Santa Rosa, CA until his 2005 death. Kathleen taught piano, worked in data processing, traveled to 6 continents, and explored the US in an RV. She was a seamstress, tailor, cook, family organizer, pianist, and genealogist. Kathleen is survived by her 4 children: Jennifer (Ray) Rydberg, Evelyn (Michael) Harris, June (Mike) Thompson, and Phillip (Colleen) Waters; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons. A Celebration of Life will occur on August 4, 2019. Contact [email protected]


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2019
