|
|
Kathleen Mary McGuire
Mar. 14, 1927 - Oct. 29, 2019
San Jose, California
Kathleen Mary McGuire (née Keith), age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose surrounded by her loved ones. She touched many lives and was an inspiration to all of us for her kindness, empathy, curiosity and loving spirit.
Kathleen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada and was raised on the family farm in Headingley, Manitoba. She had many chores to do before and after school on the farm (including milking the cows), but she still had time for some fun: ice skating, Girl Guides, board games, piano, and dance. She also learned to knit socks and mitts during WWII. She continued her education at the University of Manitoba, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was athletic and a competition rower on the University team. During her University years, she worked two summers at Banff/Lake Louise as a waitress. It was at Lake Louise where she met her future husband "Red" Edwin Ernest McGuire. On their off hours, they would go horseback riding, canoeing, swimming, and hiking. They married in 1951 and moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba. They had two daughters in Winnipeg, but after an awful winter in "Winterpeg" Red decided he had enough, and said "pack the kids and the pots and pans, we are going to California". They moved to California in 1956 where they bought their first house, had a son, another daughter, and stayed to raise their family.
Kathleen worked at the San Jose Fire Department for 22 years until she retired at age 65. She loved working there and especially loved the people. Retirement was a very busy time: she helped take care of grandchildren, was "baby whisperer" for her great-grandchildren, volunteered at Santa Teresa Hospital for 25 years, she tap danced, did stained glass, decorated cakes, was an avid reader, traveled, knitted and crocheted for everyone. One of her favorite activities was Aqua Aerobics at South Valley YMCA where she has many friends. She attended classes there for 18 years, including this past year. Always environmentally and politically responsible; she was featured on the news at the Women's March with signs "Ninety, Nasty and Not Giving Up!" and "Now you've pissed off Grandma!"
Kathleen "Kay" is survived by her children: Barbara Hanly (Mike) of San Jose, Lorna Couch (Ken) of San Leandro, Ross McGuire (Renee) of San Jose, Connie Hester (Lee) of San Jose. Her grandchildren: Justin Hanly (Melanie), Shannon Ramsay (Rick), Bryan Hanly (Kathy), Jay Couch (Erica), Sara McGuire (Nolan), Hannah Hester (Nick), Sophie Hester (Hayden), and her great-grandchildren: Jack, Benjamin, Keanan, Skyler, Anderson, and Wilson. She is also survived by her sister Jean Ammeter (Ray), sisters in law Sheila Strachan, Donna Walker and Blanche Keith, brother-in-law Ron McGuire (Barbara) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John & Sarah "Annie" Keith, sisters Alice Haxton, Doreen "Dee" Strachan, brothers Lester and Neil Keith, former husband "Red" Edwin Ernest McGuire.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday November 23 2019 1:00pm at Hayes Mansion, San Jose, California. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your preferred charity. The family would like to thank Kaiser Hospice Services for their support and dedication.
View the online memorial for Kathleen Mary McGuire
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019