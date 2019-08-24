|
|
Kathleen McGuire Chaides
Resident of Saratoga
Kathleen McGuire Chaides passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born on October 10, 1936 in San Jose, California to John and Dorothy McGuire. Kathleen grew up in San Jose and graduated from James Lick High School in 1954 which was the first class to complete all four years there. She loved styling hair and became a beautician eventually opening her own salon in Campbell.
Kathleen married Rudy Chaides in 1970 and became an integral part of Chaides Construction Company. During their time together, Kathleen developed a passion for construction which included designing, building and remodeling homes. It was this passion that inspired them to build their home in Saratoga along with their highly acclaimed ranch house in Nevada City. Kathleen grew to become a highly regarded and respected women in the construction industry and real estate market. Kathleen McGuire Chaides was truly "one of a kind" and her gift in life was to make all of those around her happy which she did throughout her life.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter Erin Stoker of Morgan Hill, her grandchildren Katie, Carey, Kimberly Raymond, Steven and Kalahan Stoker, four great grandchildren, her sisters Sharon Messina, Joan Naas and many cousins, nieces, nephews.
A visitation will be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home on August 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah where Kathleen got her wonderful companion dog Orphan Annie or any . Condolences may be left on Kathleen Chaides guest book at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 24, 2019