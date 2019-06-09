|
|
Kathleen Miki Kobata
July 18, 1944 - April 20, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Kathleen passed away on Saturday, April 20. She is survived by her loving husband, Hiro; son, Keith; daughter, Kara Miyeko (Aaron Laurel); grandchildren, Aiden, Mason, and Quinton; and brother, Arthur Kunimoto. Kathleen was a longtime employee of San Jose State University, working on campus for over 30 years. During her retirement Kathleen loved spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren, babysitting, attending their sports games in San Jose and Sacramento, and sharing special experiences together. She enjoyed taking trips and tours with beloved husband and late sister, Amy. Kathleen was also active in the Mountain View Buddhist Temple's Seniors Activity Program. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 3pm Sat. June 15 at Mtn. View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mtn. View.
View the online memorial for Kathleen Miki Kobata
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019