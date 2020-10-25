Kathleen Movourneen Compton1946-2020Resident of San JoseKathleen, a loving wife and mother, elementary teacher, and a friend to many, died October 4th, 2020 at her home in San Jose California, surrounded by her loving husband and three devoted daughters.Born March 26,1946 in Brooklyn New York. She attended the Long Beach Catholic School in New York through the 8th grade and went onto high school in Youngsville Pennsylvania at Aquila High. Her senior year she and her family moved to Arizona. During her schooling she was involved in student council, loved being a majorette, and was also a straight A student. Kathy went onto to the University of Arizona where she received a degree in Education.During her time at U of A, she met her best friend Carolyn Herkner. After graduation, Kathy and Carolyn both decided to head out West to San Francisco, CA. They continue their cherished friendship through the years, and both eventually settled in Willow Glen where they always enjoyed great times with family and friends.Kathy was a dedicated wife and mother. Her love for her husband Bruce was immense, and their shared love of life and each other was seen and felt by all.She cherished her three daughters, and made the most of every moment she had with them.She especially loved her role as "Mimi", to her four grandchildren. She took great pride in her role as a grandmother, often teaching them cooking, sewing, knitting, manners, mathematics and reading.Kathy's friendships were vast. Friends will truly miss Kathy's warm personality, caring spirit, and consistent and beautiful smile. She made anyone around her feel loved and a part of her family.Kathy's middle name Mavourneen is an Irish term for "my beloved", and dearly loved she was. Although she will be greatly missed, we as a family are extremely grateful that she was given the blessing of a full and happy life. The world is blessed to have had her as long as it did. We will continue on her legacy of love, gratitude, compassion, and kindness.A memorial is planned for the upcoming Spring.Please make donations in Kathleen's honor to the UCSF Memorial Fund for Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center: