Kathleen ReynoldsFeb. 28, 1958 - Nov. 16, 2020Resident of San JoseHeaven gained an angel on November 16, 2020 when Kathleen Reynolds passed away. Kathleen was born in Northern California on February 28, 1958 to Robert and Rosemary Barton. She studied Art History at UC Davis and spent most of her career in sales.To know Kathleen was to know kindness and love. She brought joy to everyone she met, smiling often and easily. Kathleen loved to play tennis, golf, attend Bay Area sporting events, and drink a nice glass of wine - all while looking like effortless perfection. She was up for every adventure and lived her life to the fullest.Kathleen's memory is carried on by her soulmate and husband of 29 years, Keith Reynolds (who affectionately called her Wizard), brother Michael Barton, sister-in-law Barb, and nephew Matthew. Through their 37 total years together, Keith and Kathleen worked to epitomize the notion that a relationship at its best not only makes those involved better, but also everyone they know and love better as well. The family will be remembering Kathleen privately and in lieu of flowers or gifts ask that tribute donations be made in her name to Humane Society of Silicon Valley or World Wildlife Fund, to honor her love of all animals, especially cats.