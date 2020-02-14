|
Kathleen Rita Henry
August 28, 1924 - February 3, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Kathleen Henry died peacefully the early evening of February 3rd with her family by her side. Kay was 95 years old. During her long illness she enjoyed the daily visits from her family and friends.
She was born in the historic village of Fort Edward in upstate New York to Fred and Elizabeth McCrea and was the 5th of seven children. Her father was a railroad engineer and in spite of being raised during the depression where dinner was often just homemade bread and hot cocoa, she had a happy childhood.
She married her high school sweetheart William "Ed" Henry and together they raised 4 children. In 1968 the family moved to San Jose after Dad was transferred by General Electric from Schenectady, New York. Her marriage ended while she was in her 50's and she found herself being the sole means of her support. She responded by enrolling in the Women's Re-Entry Program at San Jose City College, graduating from there with honors in 1978. She was soon hired on as a receptionist at the old Los Gatos Times Observer, bought a home andin 1999 Kay retired as their office manager after 20 years of service.
Kay enjoyed golf, hiking, knitting, reading and being with her friends. Most of all she loved being with her children and their families and never missed a family gathering. She would rock our new babies for hours and loved every minute of it. Her sunny disposition, devotion to family and love of life will be sorely missed.
Kay is predeceased by her parents, five of her siblings and her son Gary. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Rollo of Glens Falls New York, son Bruce Henry (wife Judy) of Morgan Hill, daughter Cindy Wallick (husband Sam) of Bakersfield and son Paul Henry {wife Caroline) of Saratoga. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Lincoln Glen Skilled Nursing Center for their excellent care.
She has elected to be cremated and her ashes will be interred at Mount Hope cemetery In Morgan Hill and her family plot in Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, New York at a future date. A private celebration of life is being planned for the end of April.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Feb. 14, 2020