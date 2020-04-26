|
|
Kathleen Rose
Nov.11,1928-April 16, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Longtime Cupertino resident Kathleen "Kay" Rose passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 91 on the morning of April 16th. Kay was born in 1928 in Mineral Springs, Arkansas. The first of her family to attend college, she studied nursing at TCU and the University of Texas, becoming a surgical nurse. She later completed a masters degree at the University of San Francisco. Kay worked for VA hospitals in Arkansas and Texas before moving to California with her husband Otis in 1958. At that time she was serving in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, posted to Letterman Hospital in the San Francisco Presidio. After finishing her service, she worked at Stanford Hospital and El Camino Hospital before returning to the VA at their hospital in Palo Alto. She became the assistant supervisor and then the operating room supervisor, a position she held until her retirement. While at the VA she also volunteered for the organization Interplast, which provided plastic surgery for children in developing countries. With Interplast she volunteered as a surgical nurse on trips to Mexico, Honduras, Peru, and Cypress. After retirement she remained busy volunteering at the VA helping to train anesthesiology residents. She was also active as a volunteer at Christ Episcopal Church in Los Altos. Kay is survived by her two sons, Mark (Michaele) and Robert (Christina), and her two grandchildren Eugenia and Harry, all of whom will miss her terribly. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her warm personality and compassion for others.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020