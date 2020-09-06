Kathleen Taylor Cimino
Dec. 21,1953- August 30,2020
Santa Clara
Kathleen Taylor Cimino, 66, of Santa Clara, CA passed away on August 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her beloved family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, John Taylor, her husband, Joseph Cimino Jr., and her sister Patty Taylor. Kathy is survived by her mother Bernice Taylor, her brother, Bill Taylor, and her children Nikki, Ali, and Johnny Cimino.
Her final resting place will be at The Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos, CA in the Queen of Peace niche.
If you'd like to honor Kathy, please consider donating to The Teal Foundation at www.thetealfoundation.org
or Our Pack, Inc. animal rescue at www.ourpack.org