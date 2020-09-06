1/1
Kathleen Taylor Cimino
1953 - 2020
Kathleen Taylor Cimino
Dec. 21,1953- August 30,2020
Santa Clara
Kathleen Taylor Cimino, 66, of Santa Clara, CA passed away on August 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her beloved family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, John Taylor, her husband, Joseph Cimino Jr., and her sister Patty Taylor. Kathy is survived by her mother Bernice Taylor, her brother, Bill Taylor, and her children Nikki, Ali, and Johnny Cimino.
Her final resting place will be at The Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos, CA in the Queen of Peace niche.
If you'd like to honor Kathy, please consider donating to The Teal Foundation at www.thetealfoundation.org or Our Pack, Inc. animal rescue at www.ourpack.org


View the online memorial for Kathleen Taylor Cimino

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
I was blessed to see Kathy and her children at the 99th birthday for her mother. What a wonderful day! So glad to have wonderful memories
of her that day. Love, Cousin Diane (Edwards) Machado
Diane (Edwards) Machado
Family
September 4, 2020
Kay Bunnell-Bank
Friend
September 4, 2020
I am so sad to hear the news of Kathys passing. My condolences and prayers are with the family.
Gayle Holt
Friend
