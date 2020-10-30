1/1
Kathryn Ann Clark Ryan
1954 - 2020
Kathryn Ann Clark Ryan
Apr. 22, 1954 - Oct. 9, 2020
Salem, Oregon
Kathryn Ann Clark Ryan, daughter of Ray and Audrey Clark, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020 after a hard-fought battle against brain cancer. Kathy graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1972 and from San Jose State University in 1976. She was a pioneer in the "ecology movement" of the early 1970s and was instrumental in creating the first recycling center in San Jose. Kathy loved to travel and dearly loved animals, especially rabbits and small dogs like corgis. She leaves behind her parents, four siblings (Kevin, Karen, Kelley, Kris), eight nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Bernard Kleutsch. A tree will be planted in her memory at Canoas Park later this year.


Published in Willow Glen Resident Obits on Oct. 30, 2020.
