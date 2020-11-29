1/1
Kathryn (Kay) Lessing
1924 - 2020
Kathryn (Kay) Lessing
May 11, 1924 - October 24, 2020
Los Altos and The Forum at Ranch San Antonio
On October 24, Kathryn Lessing passed away at the age of 96. Kathryn was born in Ashkum, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois where she met her husband, Henry (Hank) Lessing. The newlyweds moved to California where Kathryn worked at NASA as a "Engineering Computer". Later in life, she became a librarian at St. Joseph's Seminary in Cupertino, California.
Kathryn's brilliance, grace, elegance, and beauty were always visible through her smiling eyes. She created a warm and loving home. She was fond of flowers and gardening. Kay enjoyed entertaining, researching genealogy, reading the newspaper, dancing with Hank, and spending time with family and friends.
Kathryn was a long-standing parishioner and founding member of St. William Parish where she and Henry developed a circle of life-long friends.
Kay and Hank moved to The Forum in 2006 where they enjoyed time with old and new friends. Her positivity, determination, and resilience after a stroke inspired everyone who knew her, most notably her late husband Hank, who was by her side day and night. They celebrated 72 years of marriage and raised four children whose hearts are overflowing with gratitude for having been adopted by such wonderful parents.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
