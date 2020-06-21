Martha, et al, you all will continue to be in our prayer here at San Xavier. As grief is so very important to be honored, we all know that the place in heaven enjoyed by your Mom, now again, with your Dad, and that brings forward the grace of joy for us!

Not only that, instead of our praying FOR her, we now pray TO her, for her interceding on our behalf, for needs.

How beautifully taken care of by Nia, and the tender presence of her husband, when you Mom passed!

Most of all, the great modeling by each of her children, in seeing to her superlative care! You all have taught our future generations of Murphys, a tremendous lesson of a standard to be held, when called upon to make a response when such need presents themselves!

Do know of my sincere condolences to each of you, along with my sympathies in the loss that is so strong!

Just, also, be aware of how very proud your Dad is, for all of you, in your Moms care!



Our prayers are will continue to be with all of you!



With all my love and prayers,

Bob Brady, ofm

Bob Brady