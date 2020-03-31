|
Kathy Purdy
Sept. 24, 1949 - Mar. 25, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
Kathy Purdy passed away of Cancer at her home in Scotts Valley on March 25, 2020. She was 70 years old. Kathy was born in San Jose on September 24, 1949.
She work as a hair dresser in San Jose during her entire professional career.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ed Purdy; daughter, Sharon Clark; son in law Duane Clark; grandson, Bryce Clark and two sisters, Suzann Jones and Helene Ruddell. She also leaves Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At her request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2020