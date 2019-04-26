Home

Kay Cavallero R.N.


May 8, 1954~March 28, 2019


~




Born to Richard and Jane French in The Valley of Heart's Delight. Employed at El Camino Hospital 17 years, Maui Memorial Hospital, 7 years and Kaiser ASC Maui 5 years. Well-travelled to many countries. Had many friends in medical profession and socially loved the Hawaiian Culture, music, & flowers & plants.


Good friend to animals. Will be missed by uncles and aunts, and many cousins in California & the east.


Donations to Humane Society, Silicon Valley - Ames Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035
Published in Mercury News on Apr. 26, 2019
