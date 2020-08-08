Kay Dalene SanservinoJuly 10, 1937 - July 10, 2020Pleasanton, CAKay passed away July 10, seconds into her 83rd birthday. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many. Kay was born in Decatur, IL to Ralph and Ellen (McGinnis) Bromley. After graduating from Decatur High in 1955, she entered Lindenwood College in St. Charles, MO. Kay transferred to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where she met her husband, Don Sanservino in 1956 and married August 17, 1957. In addition to being a loving mother to Lisa Marie, Michael Steven, and Julie Kay and grandmother to Ryan and Christa Lanphere, children of Lisa and Michael (Lanphere), she was a devoted wife and partner to Don as they journeyed through life together. In their 63 years of marriage, they resided in several Chicago suburbs, Somerville, NJ, Los Altos and San Jose CA where Kay was very active in charities, church, schools, and hospitals in each of her communities from coast to coast. In New Jersey, Kay served as Chairman of the Board of Somerset County Heart Association and volunteered at the County Hospital. Kay was Chairman of the Los Altos Christmas Parade, and volunteered at ElCamino Hospital in Mountain View, where she served over 20 years. Kay also enjoyed playing golf, as a child through her 60's, and was Champion at two different clubs. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and other games with family and friends, jigsaw puzzles, and reading books. With determination and fervor for life, Kay over-came obstacles and health challenges, including Whipple surgery in 2018. She never gave up! Her passion for her family, faith, friends and community remained strong throughout her life, evident in her final conversation with Don. With a weakened voice, Kay asked him to tell each of her family that she loved them, then said she wished she could tell our many friends she loved them.Kay will be forever missed, forever remembered, and forever loved! Services and celebration of Kay's life will take place after this pandemic allows gatherings. Internment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos,CA.